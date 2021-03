Welcome to Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the first time the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day above 10,000.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— New York judge dismisses lawsuit because lawyer refused to wear a mask.

— Reality show’s producers sue Texas police alleging illegal seizure of video.

— Should the bar for passing the bar be lowered?

— Arizona bar receives complaints about lawyers who filed “frivolous” election lawsuits.