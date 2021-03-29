Donte Young | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Donte Young to assistant community manager for Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments, a multifamily community situated near East Joppa and Waltham Woods Roads in Baltimore County.

Young, who has worked for CRC since 2019, was formerly a leasing specialist at Kenilworth at Perring Park.

In his new role, Young will oversee the team of leasing specialists for the multifamily community located at 8951 Waltham Woods Road. His additional responsibilities will include handling renewals and renter’s insurance and responding in a timely fashion to resident inquiries and requests. He will also play a role in asset management functions and community relations.

