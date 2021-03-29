Katie Kerner | Jenner Law

Kathleen “Katie” Kerner was named partner at Jenner Law P.C.

Kerner will continue to represent consumers nationwide who have been harmed by defective pharmaceuticals, medical devices and catastrophic injuries. The United States District Court for the District of Maryland appointed Katie to the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee of the Smith & Nephew Orthopedic Hip Implant MultiDistrict Litigation (MDL). Katie also works on the Essure and Zofran litigations, among others, and litigates the firm’s serious personal injury cases, with a particular emphasis representing clients victimized by psychotherapy malpractice.

She is the co-chair of the product liability section of the Maryland Association for Justice. The section helps members investigate and prosecute product liability and mass tort cases and improve consumer safety.

Kerner, a Montgomery County native, has been recognized as a Maryland SuperLawyers “Rising Star” and National Trial Lawyer Top 40 Under 40.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.