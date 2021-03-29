Quantcast

Md. extends moratorium on foreclosures through May 3

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2021

The Maryland Department of Labor’s Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation today announced the extension of the moratorium on new residential foreclosures through May 3. The moratorium, originally established by the governor’s executive order issued April 3, 2020 and continued through subsequent executive orders and regulatory guidance, was due to expire on Wednesday. Maryland Commissioner of ...

