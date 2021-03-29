Quantcast

Partake Brewing expands to Md., DC, 10 other states

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2021

Calgary, Alberta-based Partake Brewing Monday announced its second major expansion plan to further its U.S. footprint, moving into Maryland, the District of Columbia and 10 other states. The Canadian-based low-calorie, low-carbohydrate craft non-alcoholic beer launched in the U.S. in December 2020. It is now sold in Maryland, the District of Columbia, southern California, Colorado, Connecticut, eastern Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Hampshire, New ...

