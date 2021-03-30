Quantcast

ChoiceOne Urgent Care Sites rebranded as UMD Urgent Care

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2021

Nine ChoiceOne Urgent Care sites in Baltimore, Caroline, Harford and Talbot counties and Baltimore city are being rebranded as University of Maryland Urgent Care, effective Thursday. The rebranding comes one year after the ChoiceOne Urgent Care sites were acquired by the University of Maryland Medical System. Signage at the sites will begin being changed this week to ...

