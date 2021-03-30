Dr. Teresa A. Hanyok, M.D., Taylor Shoffner and Catina Russell-Helton | Mercy Health Service

Teresa A. Hanyok, M.D., welcome Taylor Shoffner, PA-C and Catina Russell-Helton, PA-C joined the Manchester Family Medicine practice at Mercy Health Services.

Board certified in family medicine, Hanyok provides primary care services for all ages, including diagnosis and treatment for a variety of health conditions, as well as urgent care, chronic illness management, routine exams and annual physicals. She received her medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She completed her internship and residency in Family Medicine at Spartanburg, South Carolina and earned her undergraduate degree in biochemistry from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Shoffner provides primary care services for patients of all ages, with a special interest in women’s health and geriatric medicine. Certified by the by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Shoffner received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies from Towson University/Community College of Baltimore County-Essex. She earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Towson University. Shoffner is a member of the Maryland Academy of Physician Assistants.

Russell-Helton offers primary care services for the entire family, from infants to mature adults, with a special interest in women’s health. She earned a Master of Health Sciences from St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. She received her physician assistant certificate from Anne Arundel Community College and a Bachelor of Science in emergency health services from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

