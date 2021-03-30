FEATURED MOVER | Elizabeth Lindsey, Urban Alliance

Elizabeth Lindsey has been named CEO of Urban Alliance, a youth workforce development nonprofit providing paid internships, skills training, and mentoring to under-resourced youth in Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit and greater Washington.

Lindsey brings nearly two decades of nonprofit and government experience in empowering individuals and communities to create positive change, most recently as CEO of the Washington-based organization Byte Back. Under Elizabeth’s leadership, Byte Back expanded its inclusive tech training to Baltimore and built a national profile.

Previously, as chief operating officer of Groundswell, Lindsey oversaw the organization’s evolution from a community nonprofit into a nationally recognized social enterprise. Her leadership has gained national and regional recognition, including as one of The Root’s ‘100 Most Influential African Americans of 2019.

Lindsey officially assumes the role of CEO on April 12, succeeding 7-year CEO Eshauna Smith.

ABOUT ELIZABETH LINDSEY

Resides in:

I live in northeast Washington, D.C., around the corner from the Chuck Brown (the Godfather of Go-Go) memorial.

Education:

I have Bachelor’s degree in French and History from Swarthmore College, and a Master’s degree in Public Affairs and Urban Planning from Princeton University.

What is on the top of your priority list once you take over as CEO?

At Urban Alliance, we’re always looking for ways to link our amazing students with more opportunities for paid internships, skills training, and a clear pathway to college and/or a career. I’m excited to jump in and work with the team to build new pathways to training, education, and living-wage careers for youth in Baltimore, DC, Chicago, and Detroit. Our impact is only limited by how many jobs we provide, so I’m looking forward to building additional partnerships with companies looking to create a more equitable local talent pipeline in their region.

If you had not chosen nonprofits as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would have loved to be a civil rights lawyer – although my current dream second profession is to be a true crime podcaster.

Favorite vacations:

I miss traveling! In January 2020 my partner and I went to Tahiti, and then in February 2020 we took our daughters to Costa Rica. Those are my two favorite vacations, and I’m so grateful we had those memories to get us through the rest of the year.

When I want to relax, I … :

When I want to relax, I listen or watch true crime podcasts or shows. I’m also a Peloton fanatic and I hop on the bike to release my stress!

Favorite singer:

My favorite artist, icon, diva, etc. is Beyonce. I saw her perform live during her first tour as a solo artist in 2004, and she has been my inspiration ever since.

Favorite quotation:

“You never know unless you ask,” combined with “the worst that can happen is that they say no.” — It comes in handy for me in my profession as a nonprofit CEO – I have to ask people for money, partnerships, support, etc. every day!

