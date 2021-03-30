Quantcast

Howard County launches community-based mobile COVID-19 testing

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2021

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball launched new community-based mobile testing at five rotating locations throughout Howard County. The mobile testing will be operated by First Call Urgent Care, Monday-Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The mobile testing sites were chosen to remove barriers to access for communities as school buildings reopen. Locations are walkable to surrounding communities and ...

