Kaiser Permanente awards $2.37M for virtual care in low-income communities

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2021

Kaiser Permanente has awarded $2.37 million to 59 “safety net” organizations across the country to advance virtual care delivery to low-income communities – including $275,000 for 10 local organizations in the Washington, Baltimore and northern Virginia region. Safety net providers are a mix of public hospitals, community-based organizations such as federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and ...

