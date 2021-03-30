Quantcast

McCormick reports double-digit growth on Q1 profit of $161.8M

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2021

Sales jumped 22% in the first quarter of 2021 from the same time period a year ago for Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Co. and the spice maker registered a profit of $161.8 million, or 60 cents on a per-share basis, prompting officials to raise its operating profit and earnings per share growth outlook. For fiscal year ...

