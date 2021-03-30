Quantcast

Medical debt legislation, after compromises, heads to Hogan

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter March 30, 2021

A bill that aims to end certain medical debt collection practices — practices that advocates say disproportionately target poor families and people of color — is now on its way to the governor’s desk having passed unanimously through both chambers. But despite final legislative approval of the bill, which its supporters have described as one of the most comprehensive protections against medical ...

