West Cecil Health Center to receive $1.9M for COVID-19 services

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2021

The West Cecil Health Center (WCHC) w$1.9 million in aid to prevent, mitigate and respond to COVID-19. The grant is part of the Health Resources & Services Administration’s (HRSA) plan to distribute $6.1 billion to support 1,376 community health centers that serve vulnerable and underserved populations under the American Rescue Plan Act. Funding disbursements will begin in ...

