Quantcast

Bank of America moving Baltimore offices to Harbor East

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021

Harbor East Management Group announced Bank of America has signed a lease to occupy the 10th and 11th floors of the 24-story Legg Mason Tower at 100 International Drive. Build out of the new space will begin later this year and will consolidate teams from Bank of America at 100 S. Charles St. and Merrill at 100 E. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo