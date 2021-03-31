Quantcast

CBRE assigned leasing for new construction warehouse in Upper Marlboro

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021

Commercial real estate company CBRE was selected to lease Washington East Logistics Center a Class A new construction warehouse totaling 102,377 square feet in Upper Marlboro, the company announced Tuesday. On behalf of Lot 14 Collington Center, LLC, TSC Realty Services is developing the speculative industrial project at 801 Prince George’s Blvd., which will deliver in ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo