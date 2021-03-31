Quantcast

Law Digest — Md. Court of Appeals — April 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021

Maryland Court of Appeals Tax Law; Freedom of speech: A local excise tax on the business of selling advertising space on billboards did not violate the constitutional provisions that protect freedom of speech and of the press. Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc. v. Director, Department of Finance of Baltimore City, No. 9, Sept. Term, 2020.   Torts; Wrongful death: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo