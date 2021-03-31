Quantcast

Medieval Times to reopen Maryland castle in April

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Hanover will reopen at Arundel Mills on April 15, the company announced Tuesday. The announcement follows Gov. Larry Hogan's expansion of Maryland's capacity limits to allow large outdoor and indoor venues to operate at 50 percent capacity. This provision will allow Medieval Times guests to remain socially distanced in the 65,000-square-foot castle while cheering their ...

