Vicinity Energy extends 20-year district energy contract with Mercy Medical Center

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021

Vicinity Energy, owner of the nation’s largest portfolio of district energy systems, has extended its contract with Mercy Medical Center into the next 20 years. The agreement will build upon the nearly 60-year relationship between both organizations by combining three existing Vicinity steam contracts under a single agreement, implementing improvements to existing steam infrastructure, and ...

