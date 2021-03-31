Quantcast

Virginia governor seeks to accelerate marijuana legalization

By: Associated Press Sarah Rankin and Denise Lavoie March 31, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. — Adults in Virginia could legally possess and grow small amounts of marijuana beginning in July, about three years sooner than initially envisioned, under changes the governor proposed Wednesday to legislation passed earlier this year. "Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way," Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news ...

