VOACC’s Ivy Hills development fully leases 37 units

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021

Health, human services and housing nonprofit Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas (VOACC) Wednesday announced its Ivy Hills project, a housing development on a 5.42 acre parcel located in Havre de Grace, is fully leased. The two- and three-story townhomes provide 37 affordable apartment homes with a leasing office and community rooms. VOACC serves as a general partner and co-developer on the project ...

