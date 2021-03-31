Quantcast

Wright Constable opens new Bethesda office

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021

Wright, Constable & Skeen Wednesday announced the opening of a new office at 6931 Arlington Road, Suite 450 in Bethesda. The WCS Bethesda location will serve as the home office for its immigration law group, led by partner Jan Pederson and includes attorney Yasmin Pajouhesh and paralegal Natali Felipe. The new office is easily accessible from ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo