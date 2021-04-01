Quantcast

BALTIMORE HOME WHOLESALERS, LLC, v. MICHAEL V. KUHN, et al., SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2021

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Removal of substitute trustee BP Fisher Law Group, LLC (“BP Fisher”) employed Appellee, Michael V. Kuhn, as an associate attorney. BP Fisher represented Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. (“Select Portfolio Servicing”), noteholders on a mortgage that Lajuan Poole and Costella Tyler had on their home. During his employment at BP Fisher, Kuhn ...

