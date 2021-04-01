Quantcast

CovingtonAlsina acquires Athena Financial Services

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2021

CovingtonAlsina, an Annapolis-based financial planning firm, announced the acquisition of Athena Financial Services of Hughesville. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Maryanna E. Lanham, former principal at Athena, joins CovingtonAlsina as an account executive and has worked in the financial industry since 2014. She has successfully completed the FINRA sponsored Series 6 and 63 exams and holds these ...

