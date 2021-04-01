Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Ill-advised legislation on vaccination

By: Editorial Advisory Board April 1, 2021

Protecting employees and customers from contracting COVID-19 has received a number of shots in the arm recently in how different organizations have mandated vaccinations for SARS-CoV-2. The American Queen Steamboat Company has introduced as part of its health and safety protocols a requirement of COVID-19 vaccination “for all guests and crew for all sailings beginning July ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo