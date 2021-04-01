Quantcast

JOYCE ELLIOTT v. AZZ, LLC, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2021

Torts -- Duty of care -- Knowledge of defective condition Joyce Elliott, appellant, sued AZZ, LLC (“AZZ”), appellee, the operator of a restaurant in Harford County named “Sapore Di Mare,” for personal injuries Ms. Elliott sustained when she fell in a hole on the neighboring property after dining at AZZ’s restaurant. The Circuit Court for Harford ...

