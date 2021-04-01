Quantcast

Migrants freed without court notice — sometimes with no paperwork

By: Associated Press Elliot Spagat April 1, 2021

MISSION, Texas — Overwhelmed and underprepared, U.S. authorities are releasing migrant families on the Mexican border without notices to appear in immigration court or sometimes without any paperwork at all — time-saving moves that have left some migrants confused. The rapid releases ease pressure on the Border Patrol and its badly overcrowded holding facilities but shifts ...

