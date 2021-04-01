Quantcast

Mortgage rates remain steady, 30 year loan edges up 3.18%

By: Associated Press April 1, 2021

Mortgage rates were virtually unchanged this week, but signs indicate that the housing market is constrained by higher prices and low inventory. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year loan rate was 3.18% this week, up from 3.17% last week. A year ago, the rate was 3.33%. The 15-year loan, popular among those who ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo