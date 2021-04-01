Quantcast

US factory activity expands at fastest pace since 1983

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber April 1, 2021

WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturers expanded in March at the fastest pace in 37 years, a sign of strengthening demand as the pandemic wanes and government emergency aid flows through the economy. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said that its measure of factory activity jumped to 64.7 last month, from 60.8 ...

