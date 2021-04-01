Quantcast

Verso to pay $650K to settle pollution claims at closed paper mill

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2021

The owner of a shuttered paper mill in western Maryland has agreed to pay $650,000 and to clean up toxic leaks into the north branch of the Potomac River to settle litigation. Verso Luke LLC and its parent company, Verso Corp., have reached an agreement to settle two federal lawsuits, according to Attorney General Brian E. ...

