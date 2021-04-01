Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop jumps to top of US multifamily lending market

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2021

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. Thursday became the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States based on the 2020 Mortgage Bankers Association loan origination rankings. Walker & Dunlop has grown its multifamily loan originations from $2.2 billion in 2010 to $31 billion in 2020, a 30% compound annual growth rate over the decade. Fundamental to ...

