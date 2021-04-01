Quantcast

WAYNE CONRAD MCKENZIE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Writ of error coram nobis -- Sentence modification This case is an appeal from the trial court’s denial of appellant’s petition for writ of error coram nobis in which appellant sought leave to file a belated motion for reconsideration of his sentence. The circuit court denied his petition. He presents the following question ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo