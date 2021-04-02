Quantcast

Advocate Aurora Enterprises acquires Towson’s Senior Helpers

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2021

Advocate Aurora Enterprises announced its acquisition of Senior Helpers, a Towson-based national leader in home care and wellness offerings for seniors. The investment is the second for Advocate Aurora Enterprises, recently established by Downer’s Grove, Illinois-based Advocate Aurora Health to invest in businesses that enable people to improve their health and well-being beyond traditional clinical care ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo