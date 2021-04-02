Quantcast

Audeo Partners launches real estate development and advisory business

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2021

Bethesda-based Audeo Partners Friday announced the launch of a new real estate development and advisory services firm. The Audeo team includes partners Madi Ford, Michael Meers, and Tom Glatzel, and advisory partner George Galloway, each of whom brings broad and unique real estate expertise, including multifamily development, strategic financing, investment strategy, and retail positioning. The majority female-owned commercial real estate ...

