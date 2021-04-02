ADVERTISEMENT

CREDITOR’S RIGHTS ATTORNEY

Hofmeister & Breza, an AV rated law firm based in Hunt Valley, is seeking a Creditor’s Rights Attorney to represent the interests of financial institutions with regard to commercial and consumer loan defaults. Practice areas will focus on loan workouts/restructures, commercial, construction and consumer loan foreclosures, the representation of secured creditor’s interests arising from contested matters in foreclosure cases, as well as related bankruptcy and state court litigation, and title review. Successful candidate will have 3+ years experience and will be able to manage our consumer loan foreclosure department.

Please email resume to coriennag@hbllaw.com