Mall in Columbia to host COVID-19 mass vaccination site

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Friday announced a mass vaccination site will open the week of April 26 at the Mall in Columbia. After a careful review of several locations, both county and state officials identified the Mall in Columbia provided the best opportunity for an efficient, high-volume operation with highway and transit ...

