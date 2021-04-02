Quantcast

Md. high court disbars attorney who raided estate’s funds

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 2, 2021

A unanimous Maryland top court has disbarred a probate attorney who raided a client’s nearly $850,000 estate for personal use, including to pay his daughters’ private school tuition, his credit card bills and his legal malpractice insurance premiums. Nicholas G. Karambelas acquired the money through a lie, falsely telling the estate’s beneficiaries that his late client’s ...

