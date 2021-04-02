Quantcast

Md.’s Jacks Small Engines bought by Northern Tool + Equipment

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2021

Northern Tool + Equipment, a national retailer of tools and equipment, Friday announced the acquisition of Jacks Small Engines, a second generation, family-owned company in Jarrettsville. All Jacks team members will continue to work from the Maryland operations and local retail store. Former owners John Cumberland and Adine Cumberland have joined the Northern Tool team and will ...

