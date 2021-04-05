Quantcast

Biden backs civil diplomatic immunity for alleged torturer

Special education, price gouging, transgender rights round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 5, 2021

Welcome to Monday, the 70th anniversary of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg being sentenced to death for spying for the Soviet Union.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Biden backs civil diplomatic immunity for ex-Egyptian prime minister who allegedly tortured an American.

— Did a Texas school district fail to evaluate special education students?

— Price-gouging lawsuit ends with eggs-ellent settlement.

— Republican women urge fellow Pennsylvania lawmakers to bar transgender girls from girls’ sports teams.

