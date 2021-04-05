Biden backs civil diplomatic immunity for alleged torturer

Welcome to Monday, the 70th anniversary of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg being sentenced to death for spying for the Soviet Union.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Biden backs civil diplomatic immunity for ex-Egyptian prime minister who allegedly tortured an American.

— Did a Texas school district fail to evaluate special education students?

— Price-gouging lawsuit ends with eggs-ellent settlement.

— Republican women urge fellow Pennsylvania lawmakers to bar transgender girls from girls’ sports teams.