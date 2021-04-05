Quantcast

Crime victims allege Baltimore police violate 4th Amendment

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 5, 2021

The Baltimore Police Department routinely violates the constitutional rights of violent crime victims by searching, seizing and retaining their personal property without a warrant or consent, a civil rights group has alleged in a lawsuit filed last week in federal district court. The three plaintiffs named in the suit claim that “after they were assaulted, they ...

