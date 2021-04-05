Dini McCullough | MLA

Gilda Claudine “Dini” McCullough is MLA’s new chief attorney in the Montgomery County office.

In this role, McCullough provides oversight of the office, including managing staff and continuing to strengthen relationships with the Montgomery County private bar and local agencies and organizations.

Her career experience includes clerking for retired Judge Durke Thompson in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, working as an assistant public defender in Baltimore, as an associate at Weinstock, Friedman & Friedman P.C., as a partner at Karasik & McCullough and as a legislative staff attorney for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF).

She earned her law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts in government and politics from the University of Maryland School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts in government and politics from the University of Maryland, College Park.

