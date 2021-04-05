Quantcast

Jollibee expands to Md. with Wheaton location

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2021

International fast-food brand Jollibee will open its first location in Maryland Thursday at the Westfield Wheaton mall. Located at 2800 University Boulevard West, Suite C., Jollibee will join the regional shopping destination's featured restaurant offerings. Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1,400 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, ...

