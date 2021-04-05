Quantcast

Legislators approve $50K grant for Days End Farm Horse Rescue

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2021

Maryland Sen. Katie Fry Hester, D-Carroll and Howard announced Friday Days End Farm Horse Rescue Inc. was approved for $500,000 as part of a Legislative Bond Initiative. Days End Farm Horse Rescue is located in Woodbine and one of only a handful in the country working to rescue horses that have endured abuse and mistreatment. DEFHR ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo