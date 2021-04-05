Quantcast

RICHARD CHILES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Sentence modification -- Justice Reinvestment Act On February 1, 2016, Richard Chiles, appellant, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County to possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. The court sentenced him, as a subsequent offender, to ten years’ imprisonment to be served without the possibility of being released on ...

