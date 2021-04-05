Quantcast

SHAMUS MONTEZ HALL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Sentence modification -- Justice Reinvestment Act On April 10, 2013, the court found Shamus M. Hall, appellant, guilty of one count of distribution of cocaine after he pleaded not guilty to that offense on an agreed statement of facts in the Circuit Court for Worcester County. The court sentenced him, as a subsequent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo