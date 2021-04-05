Quantcast

SHAWN LEE BROWN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Sentence modification -- Justice Reinvestment Act On October 22, 2013, Shawn Lee Brown, appellant, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. The court sentenced him, as a subsequent offender, to twenty years’ imprisonment, with ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo