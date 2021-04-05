Quantcast

Yellen calls for minimum global corporate income tax

By: Daily Record Staff Christopher Rugaber April 5, 2021

WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, an effort to offset any disadvantages that might arise from the Biden administration's proposed increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate. Citing a "30-year race to the bottom" in which countries have slashed corporate tax rates in ...

