Crystal Beckford | Doctors Community Medical Center

Crystal Beckford is chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services for Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.

With more than 25 years of executive healthcare experience at health systems in Maryland and Florida, Beckford has a proven track record in hospital, health plan, long-term care and health insurance leadership.

As chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, Beckford coordinates with the medical center’s clinical team, medical staff and members of the executive team to set nursing and clinical strategies and drive quality and operational excellence in clinical operations.

Beckford holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mount Saint Mary College and a master’s degree in health administration from Central Michigan University.

