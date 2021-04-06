Quantcast

DWANE TAVONNE MCKENZIE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Commitment record The Circuit Court for Baltimore County denied a motion to correct an illegal sentence and a motion to correct the commitment record filed by appellant, Dwane McKenzie, a ruling he appeals. Read the opinion

