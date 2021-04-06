FEATURED MOVER | Laura J. Mansfield, UM UCH

Laura J. Mansfield, MSN, RN, NEA-BC was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer with University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH).

Mansfield is new to UM UCH. She has more than 30 years of nursing experience and holds two board certifications — Nurse Executive, Advanced (NEA-BC) and Medical-Surgical Nursing (RN-BC) . She came to UM UCH from NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn, New York where she served as the senior director of nursing. In that role, Mansfield directed, planned, developed, coordinated and evaluated in-patient operations, nursing care and treatment of patients in Medicine and Surgical Services.

She also served as director of nursing, cardiology services for Mount Sinai Hospital/Mount Sinai St. Luke’s in New York City; nursing service administrator for Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, New Jersey; director of nursing for Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx; and director, patient satisfaction, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J.

Mansfield has received several honors including the Transformational Leadership Award from Orange Regional Medical Center, The Nursing Leadership Award from Kean University and Outstanding RN for Critical Care Nursing from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. She was nominated for the Kim Glassman Nursing Leadership Award at NYU Langone Health System and was a top 20 finalist for Hudson Valley Magazine’s Excellence in Nursing Award.

She is pursuing a doctorate of nursing practice at Villanova University. In addition, she holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Kean University; a Master Certificate in Six Sigma – Healthcare from Villanova; and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from The College of New Jersey, School of Nursing.

ABOUT LAURA MANSFIELD

Resides in:

Harford County

Education:

Bachelor of Science in nursing from The College of New Jersey; Master of Science in nursing from Kean University; Doctoral Candidate (in nursing practice) at Villanova University, December 2021.

If you had not chosen nursing as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

This question is hard to answer! I have always wanted to be a nurse. My second choice would have been to be a veterinarian. I love animals. As a child, I was always bringing home stray dogs and kittens and an occasional bird with a broken wing, much to my mother’s dismay! I grew up with dogs, gerbils, fish, snakes and guinea pigs and spent a lot of time at my neighbors riding horses.

Favorite vacation:

A vacation sounds like such a distant memory because of our pandemic situation. The last vacation I took was in 2019 in Chicago. My husband, Paul, and I vacationed for a week on the Magnificent Mile. I was attending a high school reunion, and we had the opportunity to visit our oldest son, Michael. I am a diehard Cubs and Bears fan. We went to a Cubs game with our son and ate pizza at my favorite pizza parlor, Aurelio’s.

When I want to relax, I … :

Go to the beach with my husband and our two dogs, Odin and Thor. I also love to run–it’s the best way to relax and clear your mind of the daily stressors we face throughout the day. I also enjoy hot yoga and kickboxing. Exercise is the key for me to relax.

Favorite movies:

I love movies based on true stories, too many to name, but I will share a few–“The Post,” “On the Basis of Sex,” “Hidden Figures,” “Moneyball,” “The Theory of Everything” and “The Blind Side.” There are so many more!

Favorite quotation:

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Meade

