Quantcast

Md. high court disbars immigration lawyer, notes ‘vulnerable’ clients

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 6, 2021

Maryland’s top court has unanimously disbarred a Silver Spring immigration lawyer who lied to immigration judges, clients and their families, collected unearned fees, failed to provide case files to his former clients’ new attorneys and did not cooperate with bar counsel’s investigation of the misconduct. Angel Arturo Viladegut’s failure to assist new counsel might have contributed ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo